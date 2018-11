In case you missed Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day….With the sudden death of model and actress Kim Porter, Quick talked about how we have to be grateful for everyone and anything we have in our lives. Nothing in life is guaranteed and it’s important to value the people and things you love the most.

Vitamin Of The Day: Be Thankful For The Small Things In Your Life was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: