We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated Acosta’s Credentials…Which Gives Us That #FridayFeeling

It’s not often that we laugh at the unhappiness of others—but let’s face it, anyone who’s sane is a little bit amused when Trump doesn’t get his way. He seems to feed off the misery of our nation, so any setback for no. 45 is ten steps forward for mankind.
Most recently, Trump was accused of attempting to impede on CNN Journalist Jim Acosta‘s first amendment rights. After going back and forth with Acosta, and quite frankly throwing a tantrum because Acosta was asking real questions, Trump had his White House press credentials revoked.
“I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well your ratings would be much better,” Trump told Acosta at the time. He followed up with, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump said. “You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible and the way you treat other people are horrible.” Oh, the comedy.
But, guess what? A judge has officially ordered the White House to restore Jim Acosta’s press credentials, based on the journalist’s fifth amendment rights.
“CNN’s victory was in response to a temporary restraining order asking for the immediate restoration of Acosta’s press pass. Its broader lawsuit concerns whether the White House’s decision to revoke his press pass was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year, said CNN’s attorneys were likely to prevail in their argument that the White House had violated Acosta’s and the network’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.
Kelly said he did not decide whether the White House violated the First Amendment, relying primarily on the Fifth Amendment in saying that Acosta’s and CNN’s right to due process was likely violated because the White House process for revoking his press pass was ‘shrouded in mystery.’”
According to the site, Judge Kelly also cited “irreparable harm” to Acosta. Acosta will reportedly get his press pass back temporarily, “while the full lawsuit proceeds.”
CNN said in a statement, “We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press.”
While the White House still seems to be framing this as some sort of win, since the ruling was not based on first amendment rights, we bet Trump’s pissed he may have to spar with Acosta again…hit the flip to see how we imagined his face looking when he heard the news. Plus, a happy and victorious Acosta here. Hehe.
