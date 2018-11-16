We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated Acosta’s Credentials…Which Gives Us That #FridayFeeling

It’s not often that we laugh at the unhappiness of others—but let’s face it, anyone who’s sane is a little bit amused when Trump doesn’t get his way. He seems to feed off the misery of our nation, so any setback for no. 45 is ten steps forward for mankind.

Most recently, Trump was accused of attempting to impede on CNN Journalist Jim Acosta‘s first amendment rights. After going back and forth with Acosta, and quite frankly throwing a tantrum because Acosta was asking real questions, Trump had his White House press credentials revoked.

“I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well your ratings would be much better,” Trump told Acosta at the time. He followed up with, “CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump said. “You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible and the way you treat other people are horrible.” Oh, the comedy.

But, guess what? A judge has officially ordered the White House to restore Jim Acosta’s press credentials, based on the journalist’s fifth amendment rights.

Huffington Post states:

“CNN’s victory was in response to a temporary restraining order asking for the immediate restoration of Acosta’s press pass. Its broader lawsuit concerns whether the White House’s decision to revoke his press pass was unconstitutional.