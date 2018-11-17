Gucci Mane ft. Kevin Gates “I’m Not Goin,’” Tory Lanez ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “If It Ain’t Right” & More | Daily Visuals

Gucci Mane’s next project Evil Genius is just a few weeks away from hitting the streets so you can expect the ATLien to begin churning out new work in the coming weeks to build a buzz for the December 7th release.

Holding court in what seems to be an abandoned church, Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates get things lit while seemingly ready to commit sin with the thick young women in attendance for the clip to “I’m Not Goin’.”

From the south to the north, Tory Lanez throws a little soiree in his home where A Boogie and a bevy of young women join him for some red light special fun in the clip to “If It Ain’t Right.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from XXXTentacion & Lil Pump featuring Maluma and Swae Lee, Mozzy, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. KEVIN GATES – “I’M NOT GOIN’”

TORY LANEZ FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “If IT AIN’T RIGHT”

XXXTENTACION & LIL PUMP FT. MALUMA & SWAE LEE – “ARMS AROUND YOU”

MOZZY – “ONE OF MINES”

LITTLE SIMZ – “BOSS”

OSBS & LIL XAN – “OSB ANTHEM”

BLACC CUZZ – “ON GOD”

