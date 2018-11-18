Washington Quarterback Alex Smith Carted Off After Serious Leg Injury [Video]

Washington Redskins Quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field after a serious leg injury. The injury happened during a sack in the 3rd quarter versus the Houston Texans. Coincidently, Sunday is the 33rd Year anniversary of Redskins legend Joe Theismann career-ending leg injury during a game versus the New York Giants.

Sad but true: Alex Smith's gruesome injury came 33 years to the day after Joe Theismann's pic.twitter.com/dNS3jnkZYT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2018

Smith will finish the game 12 for 27 for 135 yards passing and 2 interceptions.

Colt McCoy now takes his place.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Here's the Alex Smith injury. Get well soon, Alex. pic.twitter.com/ReXlYU79f4 — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 18, 2018

