Washington Quarterback Alex Smith Carted Off After Serious Leg Injury [Video]

Washington Redskins Quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field after a serious leg injury. The injury happened during a sack in the 3rd quarter versus the Houston Texans. Coincidently, Sunday is the 33rd Year anniversary of Redskins legend Joe Theismann career-ending leg injury during a game versus the New York Giants.
Smith will finish the game 12 for 27 for 135 yards passing and 2 interceptions.
Colt McCoy now takes his place.
Viewer discretion is advised.
