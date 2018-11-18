EA Sports Announces ‘FIFA 19’ World Tour ft. Stormzy, A$AP Rocky, Odell Beckham Jr. & More

EA Sports is bringing the most prominent names sports and music together with the FIFA 19 World Tour to take on each other in its uber-popular soccer video game franchise FIFA 19.

Today the video game company kicked off the FIFA 19 World Tour with the help of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, Grime artist Stormzy and comedian, rapper and actor Michael Dapaah aka Big Shaq. The first stop on tour takes us across the pond to London where we see the four take on each other in a no rules game of FIFA 19’s Kick Off mode.

Following London, EA will take the electronic version of The World’s Game to these other stops around the globe featuring these big names:

Odell Beckham Jr vs. A$AP Rocky in New York City

in New York City Maluma vs. Martin Garrix in Rio, Brazil

in Rio, Brazil Kimpembe, Meunier, Niska, Alonso in Paris

in Paris Liam Payne, Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus and more in Dortmund

For the first installment, Stormzy who has bragged about his FIFA skills was definitely getting the side-eye from the “Mans Not Hot” creator Big Shaq cause they definitely got their tails handed to them. In their defense, though they did take on two professional soccer players, so it’s quite understandable why they caught an L.

Regardless the match made for some hilarious banter between them we are looking forward to the other videos from the other tour stops. You can watch Stormzy, and Big Shaq gets schooled in FIFA 19 below.

Photo: EA Sports

