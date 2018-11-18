Fans and critics alike, for the most part, are loving Anderson .Paak’s new album Oxnard. The soul musician will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in December.

More specifically, the “Tints” singer will be holding down SNL on December 1 with actress Claire Foy hosting the episode itself.

Oxnard, .Paak’s third album, is executive produced by Dr. Dre and features all your favorites like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip and Pusha T, among others.

Anderson .Paak Will Be 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest In December was originally published on hiphopwired.com

