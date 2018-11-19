CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Travis Scott Married / Bow Wow Up To His Usual!

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Angry Birds' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Hola, ok…so Travis Scott got us speculating that he and Kylie said “I Do!”

President Obama popped up during forever First Lady Michelle’s book tour!!

Bow Wow is acting like his normal unstable self…and his ex-Erica Mena clapped back!!

 

