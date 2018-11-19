The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference just might be the best High School Football conference in the country. Littered with Division 1 prospects, not a weekend goes by without you seeing some of the most competitive kids in the nation. The ending of the WCAC football championship may clinch that statement.

The last 45 seconds of Gonzaga Vs. DeMatha was remarkable. It looked like DeMatha would take home the Capital Division championship Gonzaga would not let up. And when you thought Gonzaga would pull ahead, Dematha shocked the world.

After alternating a Quarterback keeper, Kickoff Return and Hail Mary, Gonzaga defeated DeMatha 46-43 in an ending you will have to see to believe.

Wow, just wow.

Gonzaga Vs. DeMatha’s Ending May Be The Greatest Finish To A Football Game Ever was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

