Baltimore Teacher Speaks Out On GoFundMe’s Created For Her

The Baltimore City School teacher at the center of a viral video showing her being punched in the face said she wants to put an end to all the speculation that came with the release of the video, mainly rumors that she is seeking revenge.

When asked what she would say to the student if she could talk to her face to face, the teacher said, “Well, I would really want her to try and get her life together, and I would want her to get whatever counseling is necessary. I would hate to find out that she became a statistic.

