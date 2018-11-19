Yeah this is definitely some kind of shim sham.

30-year-old Arthur Posey was arrested on charges in connection to a bomb threat at Willie’s Chicken Shack when restaurant employees say that Posey approached the food prep area and asked what time the restaurant closed. According to the female employee, Posey replied to her, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Sounds like a typical bomb threat, right? Well, Posey says his words were misconstrued and refereed to the classic and common slang of “blowing a place up” as in blowing up their bathroom after using it. His official warrant even says as much but the employee stated that Posey never said anything about a bathroom.

Posey has since been charged with two counts of communicating false information of planned arson. He’ll be back in court on November 29.

RELATED: SHIM SHAM OF THE DAY: Texas Mother Sends Son To School Wearing An X-Rated McDonald’s T-Shirt

RELATED: See You Necks Lifetime: Florida Man’s Mugshot Is All Neck And Too Funny

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says He Meant He Was Referring To Using The Bathroom was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: