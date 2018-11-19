Let’s face it, Turkey has been a staple on the Thanksgiving dinner since the beginning of the holiday. Well according to a The new study, conducted by Omaha Steaks, Americans prefer other meats on their thanksgiving plates. The new thanksgiving trend surveyed over 2,000 Americans and found that Ham was the most popular thanksgiving main course at a whopping 60 percent. Following in second place is chicken at 41 percent and roast beef at 37 percent trailed in third. Those are the top three alternatives to turkey on Americans Thanksgiving Tables.

When it comes to peoples thought of perfect, only a little over half of Americans felt that things go as planned. 41 percent of Americans say waiting on Thanksgiving dinner and being hungry is the biggest Thanksgiving fail. According to the survey if turkey is served and it taste nasty… Well that’s considered the second biggest mishap that could happen on turkey day. One in four Americans say they’ve dealt with an over cooked turkey…That’s probably why they prefer ham! The third biggest fail is not having enough seats for everyone to enjoy dinner, while fourth place goes to the host completely forgetting to stock up on cranberry sauce and having dry dressing. In fifth place is spilling a dish on the floor, nobody wants to see grandma’s good potato salad on the kitchen floor before someone got to try it.

However and whatever you have for Thanksgiving just make sure you do it with your loved ones! Happy Thanksgiving and make sure you get some tasty alternatives.

Americans Are Tired Of Turkey was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: