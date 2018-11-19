Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Four people were shot and two are dead, including the suspected gunman after a shooting at Mercy Hospital on Chicago’s South Side. A Chicago police officer is among those injured.

Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. according to police. Multiple injuries have been reported, but police have not said how many people were injured or how severe their injuries were.

A shooting took place at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center this afternoon. The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over. Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe. — Mercy Chicago (@MercyChicago) November 19, 2018

Officers said one suspect had been shot. The hospital was partially evacuated with employees and patients taken to warming buses. Police have not yet signaled for an all clear for them to return. The exact reason behind the shooting or a motive was not made clear.

The hospital is located in Bronzeville near the intersection of 25th and Michigan Avenue.

Two Dead Including Gunman At Mercy Hospital In Chicago was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: