Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so looks like Trigga was inspired by Jill Scotts microphone performance…that it inspired him to do a new track!!!!
Blac Chyna is keeping the checks coming in with an interesting product line.
Juice Wrld is getting sued by Sting for interpolation!
- “What’s Poppin!” – Trey Songz Has New Music / Juice Wrld Gets Sued!
- #KYSVersus: Denim
- [New Music] 3OhBlack Releases Mixtape ‘Bigalow’
- Maino “Jermaine (The Intro),” Birdman & Jacquees “Presidential” & More | Daily Visuals
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours