Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison If Convicted, Placed In General Population

The full indictment against rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) and former associates has been revealed and the rapper is currently facing six counts, the most serious of them being discharging a firearm while committing a crime. The punishment for it carries a sentence of 25 years minimum and potentially life in prison. He and his crew have also been accused of conspiring to commit crimes such as armed robbery, drug dealing and shootings.

6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shottie faces the same six charges as his former client does.

If convicted on all six charges, 6ix9ine faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Recording artist and performer Tekashi 6ix 9ine and five other members and associates of violent New York City gang charged in Manhattan federal court with racketeering and firearms offenses https://t.co/cFWiiBeoIq — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) November 19, 2018

USA Berman: As alleged in the indictment, this gang, which included platinum-selling rap artist Tekashi 6ix 9ine, wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence. Showing reckless indifference to others’ safety, members of the gang were allegedly 1/2 — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) November 19, 2018

2/2 involved in robberies and shootings, including a shooting inside the crowded Barclay’s Center, and a shooting in which an innocent bystander was hit. Thanks to the extraordinary work of HSI, ATF, and the NYPD, the defendants will now face justice in federal court. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) November 19, 2018

Most of the acts of violence that have been alleged from the group were reportedly about protecting gang drug business, retaliation against rivals and also for promotion. Law enforcement officers believe that 6ix9ine and his associates were dealing drugs such as heroin, marijuana, MDMA, and fentanyl throughout New York. They also believe the rapper committed an armed robbery against rivals on April 3 as part of a gang initiation.

The indictments date all the way back to 2013.

Last week, 6ix9ine had fired some of his co-defendants as part of his management and security team. Federal agents offered him protection after some of those ex-associates were overhead on wiretaps threatening his life.

The rapper has had numerous run-ins with the last, including last month when he was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.

