Baltimore Police say a 5-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Monday evening in West Baltimore and remains serious but stable condition.

The 5-year-old was shot in Sandtown-Winchester on the 1000 block of McKean Ave at around 6pm.

She was caught in the crossfire between suspects in an unidentified vehicle and on foot, according to Fox45.

5-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore Expected To Survive was originally published on 92q.com