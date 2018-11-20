Pastor Jamal Bryant is leaving the Empowerment Temple AME Church in Northwest Baltimore for New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga.

The Atlanta-area mega church announced on Monday, that Bryant will be it’s Senior Pastor. He is the successor of New Birth’s founder, Bishop Eddie Long.

Bryant is the pastor and founder of Empowerment Temple AME church in Baltimore, which grew from 47 members in 2000 to more than 10,000 today.

Pastor Jamal Bryant Is Leaving Baltimore And His Church was originally published on 92q.com