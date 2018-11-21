Devin Lima, one-third of the group LFO has passed away. He was 41.

Lima had been battling stage four adrenal cancer and last year had a football-sized tumor removed from his body. The band has now lost two members after founder Rich Cronin passed in 2010 from leukemia. He was 36.

Surviving member Brad Fischetti, 43, told fans on YouTube after Lima’s produce last year that “surgery was great. The tumor was the size of a football. But [the surgery] was smooth, they didn’t have to take out some of the organs they thought they would.”

The band was most known for the 2001 hit “Summer Girls.”

LFO Singer Devin Lima Passes Away From Cancer Battle At 41 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

