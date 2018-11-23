Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out this exclusive, behind the scenes video of Z-RO‘s “Sadism” listening party that was recently held at 97.9 The Beat. Listeners got to engage with Z-RO, take pictures, eat and socialize, and more. They also got a chance to play games to win cool prizes. Press play on the video above.

RELATED: New Music: Z-RO – “I Got The Sauce” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Houston Rapper Z-Ro Explains Why He Keeps Retiring And Coming Back To Music [VIDEO]

Haven’t heard Z-RO’s latest album yet? Stream it now on Spotify

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: Watch Now: Z-RO’s “Sadism” Listening Party Recap [VIDEO]

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake

Join Us In Celebrating Tom Joyner At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

Dipset Back: The Diplomats Renuite For New Album ‘Diplomatic Ties’

Singing Like A Bird: Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred To Facility For Witnesses Who Cut Deals, Allegedly

Nicki Minaj Sends Love & Prayers To Tekashi 6ix9ine Via IG

Black Chef From Baltimore Wins $10k On Popular TV Cooking Show

Autumn Joi Live With Queen Naija Behind The Scenes Before Her North Carolina Performance

Robert De Niro Splits From Wife Of 20 Years

Quavo “How Bout That?,” State Property “Now Or Never Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals

Watch Now: Z-RO’s “Sadism” Listening Party Recap [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com