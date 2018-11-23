Watch Now: Z-RO’s “Sadism” Listening Party Recap [VIDEO]

Watch Now: Z-RO’s “Sadism” Listening Party Recap [VIDEO]

Check out this exclusive, behind the scenes video of Z-RO‘s “Sadism” listening party that was recently held at 97.9 The Beat. Listeners got to engage with Z-RO, take pictures, eat and socialize, and more. They also got a chance to play games to win cool prizes. Press play on the video above.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

