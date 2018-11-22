Autumn Joi Live With Queen Naija Behind The Scenes Before Her North Carolina Performance

Queen Naija on her first headlining tour, pregnant. She is the beautiful mother of CJ with Renzo on the way. She is still performing with no excuses at seven months pregnant.

The young mother, and blessed singer is flourishing through her tour, with now nineteen cities to go after North Carolina. While she hits Platinum with her hit song Medicine and Karma now Gold.

Medicine went Platinum y’all. Karma went Gold. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) November 19, 2018

The Detroit native , has plans for her next album already, saying she would love to work with , Cardi B and Big Sean in the future.

Queen Naija and Clarence have that relationship, that has become 2018 Top 5 Relationship Goals!

Every time queen tries to use slang she use it wrong lmao.. — God’s Plan (@clarencenyc_) November 21, 2018

Clare just told me to stop using slang cause I don’t know how to use it. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) November 21, 2018

Yes, social media is the waive of the world and everyone loves a great love story. The world gets to see Queen Naija and Clarence build their family, grow as a couple , and succeed.

How these two do it, is amazing and the world is rooting for their continued success. She says, “Clare be lecturing me all the time “it’s not about you, it’s about the baby!” Lol… but I act like a baby. He’s right tho.”

Clare be lecturing me all the time “it’s not about you, it’s about the baby!” Lol… but I act like a baby. He’s right tho. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) November 21, 2018

Queen Naija has become the ambassador of every moment you have in life, from being happy, sad, and falling in love. Her music is like every diary entry of a young girl. She expresses all of her emotion in a God-given voice and continues to touch the hearts of every individual that feels like she relates to them.

“I don’t wanna fall so fast But I’m open. They always say that good things never last. And I know ’cause I’ve been broken I’m tryin’ to protect my heart. But you’re making it so hard. And I guess it’s safe to say You take my pain away” -Queen Naija (Butterflies)

Queen Naija On Tour Pregnant

Autumn Joi Live With Queen Naija Behind The Scenes Before Her North Carolina Performance was originally published on Hiphopnc.com