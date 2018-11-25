The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie Davis’ Archive

The legacies of late actors Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis will prevail in Harlem. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at The New York Public Library—a cultural institution that serves as a hub for research and programming surrounding the global Black experience—has acquired the legendary couple’s archive, the New York Public Library reported.
The couple’s mementos being brought to the Schomburg Center is very fitting as the two spent time living in Harlem. The items that are a part of the collection capture the essence of their social activism efforts and give a glimpse into their marriage. Amongst the items are postcards and letters exchanged between the couple and activist Malcolm X, a greeting card that Coretta Scott King sent to the couple, Ruby Dee’s original script for “A Raisin in the Sun,” footage of Dee and Davis’ television appearances and interviews, correspondence between Dee and Langston Hughes and other items from the couple that are embedded in the fabric of Black culture.
The Schomburg Center acquired the archive as a part of it’s Home to Harlem project; an effort to capture the stories of impactful Black figures who had an influence in Harlem and beyond. “Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis were pillars of creativity, friendship, and support during the greatest artistic and political movements of our time,” Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center, said in a statement. “Their love for each other and for their closest friends, as well as their commitment to advancing social progress through the arts and advocacy, is reflected in the vastness of this archive. Having their archive home to Harlem will help scholars and researchers tell an even more comprehensive story of the cultural and political evolution of the 20th century. We are privileged to be stewards of the Dee and Davis legacies, and to make them available to the public for study and exploration.”
In April 2017, the Schomburg Center acquired some of writer James Baldwin’s most intimate notes and letters.
SEE ALSO:
James Baldwin’s Most Intimate Archives Acquired By Schomburg Library
Canada’s New $10 Bill With Black Woman Civil Rights Leader Begins Circulation
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
1. Olivia Hooker, 103Source:Getty 1 of 35
2. Kim Porter, 47Source:Getty 2 of 35
3. Willie McCovey, 80Source:false 3 of 35
4. Ntozake Shange, 70Source:false 4 of 35
5. George Taliaferro, 91Source:false 5 of 35
6. Otis Rush, 84Source:Getty 6 of 35
7. George Walker, 96Source:Getty 7 of 35
8. Kofi Annan, 80Source:WENN 8 of 35
9. Aretha Franklin, 76Source:Getty 9 of 35
10. Ron Dellums, 83Source:false 10 of 35
11. Angela Bowen, 82Source:false 11 of 35
12. Joe Jackson, 89Source:Getty 12 of 35
13. XXXTentacion, 20Source:Getty 13 of 35
14. Neal Boyd, 42Source:Getty 14 of 35
15. Dorothy Cotton, 88Source:Getty 15 of 35
16. Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, 74Source:Getty 16 of 35
17. Dovey Johnson Roundtree, 104Source:false 17 of 35
18. Velvalea Rodgers 'Vel' Phillips, 94Source:false 18 of 35
19. Doris Ward, 86Source:Getty 19 of 35
20. Yvonne Staples, 80Source:Getty 20 of 35
21. Cecil Taylor, 89Source:Getty 21 of 35
22. Donald McKayle, 87Source:Getty 22 of 35
23. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81Source:Getty 23 of 35
24. Linda Brown, 76Source:Getty 24 of 35
25. Les Payne, 76Source:false 25 of 35
26. Floyd J. Carter, Sr., 95Source:Getty 26 of 35
27. Ensa Cosby, 44Source:false 27 of 35
28. Lerone Bennett Jr., 89Source:Getty 28 of 35
29. Reg E. CatheySource:Getty 29 of 35
30. Lovebug Starski, 57Source:Getty 30 of 35
31. Olivia Cole, 75Source:Getty 31 of 35
32. Wyatt Tee Walker, 88Source:Getty 32 of 35
33. Jesse 'Smiley' RutlandSource:WENN 33 of 35
34. Hugh Masekela, 78Source:Getty 34 of 35
35. Edwin Hawkins, 74Source:Getty 35 of 35
The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie Davis’ Archive was originally published on newsone.com