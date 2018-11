Watch these soul legends come together to bless us with their passionate energy in the 2018 #SoulTrainAwards Soul Cypher! – Presented by #DreamInBlack from @ATT. #ad pic.twitter.com/M9ckvycTqK — BET (@BET) November 26, 2018

The Soul Train Awards was aired last night on BET and in case you missed it, the R&B Cypher was one of the highlights of the show. BJ the Chicago Kid, Queen Naija, Luke James and Kelly Price freestyled for nearly six minutes during the performance while Legend Award winner Erykah Badu was once again the DJ.