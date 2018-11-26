Kim Kardashian + Ecstasy = HISTORY

Before we were able to spell “Kardashian” properly, model and business maven Kim Kardashian West’s fame has often been attributed to her infamous sex tape featuring Ray J. Despite being relatively open with many details of her day to day life, Kardashian West has been notably tight-lipped about the aforementioned tape, rarely divulging any details about its origins.

In a recent episode of Kim’s family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim made a candid and unanticipated revelation about her past ways and her state of mind during the creation of the tape. During a conversation with Scott Disick and her younger sister Kendall Jenner, Kim opened up about her history of recreational drug use and the questionable decisions that the drug use prompted.

“Well, you were fun, right? At one time, like you were wild right?” Scott asked Kim, who promptly responded, “Yeah!” “It’s so weird to me, I can’t like picture you being a wild child,” Scott said. “I’ve heard stories about you,” Kendall interjected smiling.”I’ve heard some stuff,” Scott told Kim.”You went to like Disney and you were all high or something.”

“I didn’t know you like got high,” Kendall said.

“I got married on ecstasy,” Kim revealed, referencing her brief, first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. “I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?!” Scott exclaimed.

“Absolutely!” Kim replied rather placidly. “Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Article by HNHH’s, Tania

