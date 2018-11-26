CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Raheem Devaughn Clarifies His Run In With MPD / Kimbella Finally Gets A Ring!

Raheem DeVaughn

Source: J.R. Bang / WKYS

Hola, ok…so Raheem DeVaughn posted a video about his run in with a DC police officer…and the video went viral. He hoped on live to explain what really went down!

After 10 years together…LAHH NY’s Juelz Santana finally put a ring on Kimbella’s (wrong) finger!!!!

