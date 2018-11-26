Medical marijuana sales in Maryland are surpassing a previous forecast and could reach $100 million this year.
The Baltimore Sun reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $67 million for the first nine months of 2018.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Vernita Lee, The Mother Of Oprah Winfrey Passes Away
- Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Feels The Need To Prove He Isn’t Gay
- Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast
- Join Us In Celebrating Marvin Sapp At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C!
Source: BaltimoreCBS Local
Maryland Medical Marijuana Sales Surpassing Forecast was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours