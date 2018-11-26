Takeoff and Quavo released solo projects earlier this year and now fans are patiently waiting for Offset’s solo project which according to Cardi B is officially dropping on December 14th.

Cardi B confirmed the release date while lusting over her hubby on Instagram as she posted a video of Offset dancing with the caption reading “Fine ass I’ll suck ya dick right thruu this phone….hubby album coming 12-14” See the video below:

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, Lil Duval and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

Cardi B Reveals Offset’s Solo Album Release Date was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

