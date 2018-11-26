Nike’s Creed-Inspired Gear Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676470724.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=252&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676470724.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=860&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-84368″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676470724.jpg?w=860&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Nike” width=”860″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

Adonis Creed–fictional star of the new Rocky franchise–secured his own Nike deal. Michael B. Jordan’s character and this next-level workouts have returned to the big screen in Creed II–out now–and fans can expect to see plenty of dope performance gear. The new Nike Training x Adonis Creed collection is inspired by the fictional boxer and his ability to transform any environment into his training ground, from the ring to the streets.

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676708812.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676708812.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-84371″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426676708812.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Nike” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

The apparel and footwear collection features a special boxing-inspired Nike Metcon Flyknit 3, with extended bootie construction, a removable strap and signature Adonis Creed branding. Cop the collection now at nike.com and at Nike The Grove, Nike Las Vegas and Nike SoHo. Take a closer look at the campaign, starring Michael B. Jordan below.

