Nike’s Creed-Inspired Gear Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Adonis Creed–fictional star of the new Rocky franchise–secured his own Nike deal. Michael B. Jordan’s character and this next-level workouts have returned to the big screen in Creed II–out now–and fans can expect to see plenty of dope performance gear. The new Nike Training x Adonis Creed collection is inspired by the fictional boxer and his ability to transform any environment into his training ground, from the ring to the streets.
The apparel and footwear collection features a special boxing-inspired Nike Metcon Flyknit 3, with extended bootie construction, a removable strap and signature Adonis Creed branding. Cop the collection now at nike.com and at Nike The Grove, Nike Las Vegas and Nike SoHo. Take a closer look at the campaign, starring Michael B. Jordan below.
