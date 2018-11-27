Lil Mo Shades Queen Naija

There’s no denying that Queen Naija has had an incredibly successful year. You can’t go too long without hearing one of her catchy singles on the radio and her tour is completely sold out! She’s happily expecting a baby with her current boyfriend and just finished shutting down the Soul Train Awards stage. Or so we thought.

Lil Mo thought she sucked. Or something like that. The Superwoman songstress took to IG to share her lengthy, shady, opinion on Naija’s vocals and new found success.

“Where shall I begin. Ok here goes. From what I’ve seen #QueenNaija is a very, very pretty girl. My daughters love her music as she will be their future and when they look back this is who chosen to lead the millennials into what’s new and next in music. I pray she beats all odds. Does numbers and remains humble.”

The post has since been deleted but the best part about it was actually Queen Naija’s classy response.

The Shaderoom caught all the drama before they hit delete.

