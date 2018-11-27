Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.
Stay away from people who tell you to stay in your lane. Try as many things as you would like. It’s your birthright. If there is something else you’d like to do, don’t be discouraged by the people who are too afraid and are pigeonholed in their own box, so they want to stifle you.
Latest…
- Angie Ange’s Morning Message – – Get Out Of Your Lane (Idris Elba)
- Angie Ange’s Hot Topic: PG County & MOCO are Suing Banks
- Join Us In Celebrating Teyana Taylor At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!
- Lil Mo Shades Queen Naija
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours