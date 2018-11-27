Angie Ange’s Morning Message – – Get Out Of Your Lane (Idris Elba)

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

Stay away from people who tell you to stay in your lane. Try as many things as you would like. It’s your birthright. If there is something else you’d like to do, don’t be discouraged by the people who are too afraid and are pigeonholed in their own box, so they want to stifle you.

