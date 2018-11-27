Crews blocked off a portion of East 26th Street at Calvert Street in Charles Village, where sidewalks appear to be sinking Monday.
A portion of 26th Street in Baltimore is buckling, officials say, four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks just two blocks away.
The city’s Department of Transportation officials said the road is closed between Guilford to Calvert Street as engineers evaluate the sinking Baltimore street.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Massive Sinkhole In Charles Village was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
