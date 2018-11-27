Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
While Future is out here making more children, Ciara is flourishing. Besides her role as Russell Wilson’s wife, her new music has sparked dance challenges, she’s got big name brand partnerships and she’s getting CHECKS hosting big events like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be co-hosting Rockin’ Eve again and… hitting the stage!” she said. “Let’s take 2019 another #LevelUp together. Can’t wait.”
Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve goes down on December 31 at 8/7c on ABC.
Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com