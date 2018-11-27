Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The Redskins

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433589334136.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433589334136.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-1636781″ src=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15433589334136.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”NFL: AUG 27 Preseason – 49ers at Vikings” width=”1024″ height=”717″ /> Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Well, this is a shock.

According to reports, The Washington Redskins have placed a claim on former San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Rueben Foster. Foster was released on Sunday by the Niners after getting arrested Saturday, November 24th on suspicion of domestic violence.

Foster’s talent is unquestioned. However, his off the field behavior has been troubling.

The Butkus Award winner was the top linebacker in his draft classed and led the Alabam Crimson Tide with 115 tackles this past season, also adding five sacks. But during the 2017 Scouting Combine, Foster was sent home from due to an argument with a hospital worker.

Foster has been arrested three times in 2018 and was suspended for the first two games this season.

Foster was arrested back in April and charged with three felonies including domestic violence after his ex-girlfriend claimed he had abused her, though she recanted her story. He was also arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in January in Alabama.

Then Saturday night’s arrest led to his release by the Niners.

Tampa police said they responded to the scene after a report of a verbal altercation between Foster and a 28-year-old woman who Foster has been in a on-and-off-again relationship with for the past three years.

Vice President of Player Personnel, Doug Williams released a statement

No word from the NFL on Foster will be suspended after his latest arrest.

Source: The Team 980

