Won’t He Do It!: Bank Of America Customers Get To Keep Money They Mistakenly Got From ATM

Bank of America customers in Houston got an early Christmas gift from a local ATM. A customer went to go take out cash and instead of receiving $10 bills, $100 bills came out.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The man reported it on Facebook and hours later the line was wrapped around the corner. Fights allegedly broke out, but the greatest part of it all is that customers get to keep the money they got.
SEE ALSO: New Orleans Pastor Convicted Of Cheating Hurricane Katrina Victim Out Of Road Home Money
Lastly, Headkrack wants you to get familiar with the rapper JID. He recently dropped his new album “DiCaprio 2” and it’s pretty dope. Go up top to listen to some of his music.
See photos of the 2018 Soul Train Awards below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos
- Dwight Howard Allegedly Outed By Gay Ex-Boyfriend, Twitter Is In Shambles
- Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
1. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 1 of 26
2. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 2 of 26
3. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 3 of 26
4. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 4 of 26
5. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 5 of 26
6. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 6 of 26
7. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 7 of 26
8. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 8 of 26
9. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 9 of 26
10. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 10 of 26
11. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 11 of 26
12. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 12 of 26
13. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 13 of 26
14. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 14 of 26
15. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 15 of 26
16. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 16 of 26
17. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 17 of 26
18. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 18 of 26
19. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 19 of 26
20. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 20 of 26
21. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 21 of 26
22. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 22 of 26
23. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 23 of 26
24. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 24 of 26
25. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 25 of 26
26. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 26 of 26
Won’t He Do It!: Bank Of America Customers Get To Keep Money They Mistakenly Got From ATM was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com