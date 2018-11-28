Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Cardi has challenged hubby Offset to a rap battle!
Kim and Kanye are getting friend for their over the top lavishness!
Tyrese had a minor victory in his never ending legal battles with his ex-wife Norma!
- “What’s Poppin!” Cardi Takes On Offset / Kim & Kanye Are Getting Fried!
- [Music Video] Zeze by Kodak Black x Travis Scott x Offset
- [Music Video] “Nobody” by Kenny Iko
- [New Album] #SagittariusSZN Surprise Mixtapes From Trey Songz, “11” & “28”
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours