Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death

via TV One:
Rickey Smiley took to Facebook Live to reveal his grandfather, Ernest Smiley, is “in the beginning stages of making his transition” of life on Wednesday (November 28) morning. While broadcasting from his Alabama home, the comedian talked about his grandfather’s impact on his life and the many family members around him.
As documented on TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real, we’ve captured the different stages of his health. On Tuesday, we saw Rickey, Ms. Janie and Ms. Pat join granddad Ernest at his hospital bed just to bring him some laughter. We see his granddad light up once Ms. Janie entered the room ready to crack jokes.
Rickey Smiley went on to express how he isn’t the only person dealing with losing a loved one and wants everyone to think of the mother of a young black man killed at an Alabama Mall at the hands of police. We want to see our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time of sadness.
See his Facebook message below:
