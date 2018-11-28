New Music: BEXEY – “Go Getta” [VIDEO]

New Music: BEXEY – “Go Getta” [VIDEO]

Check out the new music video above by the British rapper BEXEY titled “Go Getta.” For those that don’t know, BEXEY is not new to the rap game and was a recently spotted with French Montana (so the two may have some music on the way).

BEXEY is also a friend of the deceased rapper Lil Peep. Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

Stream all of BEXEY’s music on Spotify

 

