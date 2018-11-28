Urban Outfitters Launched A Suit Shop For Millennial Professionals

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426682285129.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=200&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426682285129.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=683&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-84392″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15426682285129.jpg?w=683&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Urban Outfitters” width=”683″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters / Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Millennials are redefining what it means to be an adult in a whole new way: through office wear. Though their predecessors dress for 9-to-5s, millennials are planning for 9-to-9s, cramming in dates, dinner, drinks, and meetings for their side hustles once they leave the office. But stuffy, boring suiting won’t cut it for today’s young professionals. Guys are adding their own spin to standard suiting and Urban Outfitters (UO) plans to cash in on the trend. The retailer’s new Suit Shop–launched this month–features two styles (skinny and relaxed fit), plus all the goods to pair with them: shirts, pocket squares, ties and bow ties.

The new category signals a major shift in the marketplace. Traditionally, suits at Urban would be considered a no-go for their 18 to 28-year-old shoppers who typically wait for job interviews or weddings to bust them out. Millennial men are rocking tailored looks more often, making it a real business opportunity for youth-focused shops like UO.

The new suits have built-in stretch for added comfort and pants are cut to pair well with both formal shoes and sneakers. There are classic designs and offbeat looks in pinstripes, plaid and bold colors like teal—an update on the classic navy suit.

Sold as separates as opposed to the usual blazer-suit combo, young professionals can mix-and-match the pieces, ensuring a better fit without sacrificing their own personal style. Available in sizes 36-44, prices for the suiting range from $79 to $149, with accessories priced between $12 and $54. Cop the collection now at urbanoutfitters.com.

Urban Outfitters Launched A Suit Shop For Millennial Professionals was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

