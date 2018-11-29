Is Reality TV Love Healthy For A Relationship To Prosper? [Exclusive Interview]

Reality TV show love is becoming more and more popular with every new show, but is it something that is actually healthy for a relationship? Chad Johnson & Michelle Williams are the latest couple to try their hand at reality tv love. The two recently came by Studio One in Atlanta to talk about why they took their love public with their new OWN reality show “Chad Loves Michelle” and adjusting to life as an interracial couple.

“Chad Loves Michelle,” which airs on Saturday at 9/8C on OWN, chronicles the the path to marriage between Grammy award-winning singer Michelle Williams, one-third of chart-topping Destiny’s Child, and Chad Johnson, sports chaplain to professional sports organizations.

Check out the interview.

Here a clip from the show:

