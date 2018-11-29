Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps On The Ketchup

” data-medium-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435196339191.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435196339191.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-4281086″ src=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435196339191.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Logos Of The World” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Eating at fast food restaurants is the American way of life and yet, restauranteurs can’t seem to make the experience less annoying for customers.

First of all, due to high demand the food is rarely “fast,” not to mention the quality of meat they’re peddling. But out of all the inconveniences fast foodies put up with, food preparers not providing enough sauce has got to be peak infuriating. Here’s the usual scenario: you buy 10 chicken strips, fast food joint gives you one BBQ packet which amounts to a dribble of BBQ sauce per strip. You obviously need more sauce, but they say there will be an additional cost. You either pay that cost or tell them to kick rocks and vow to make home-cooked meals for the rest of the week.

But one person was so fed up, apparently, instead of walking away she went into attack mode. According to reports, a woman put hands on a McDonald’s employee when she didn’t get enough ketchup with her order. From The New York Post:

“A California woman allegedly caught on surveillance video last month assaulting a McDonald’s worker after she didn’t get enough ketchup has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. Mayra Bernice Gallo, 24, was taken into police custody at her Santa Ana home on Tuesday. Police received multiple tips from the public, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told the OC Register. Police had released surveillance video of the incident that they said showed a suspect walking into a McDonald’s on Oct. 27 and becoming enraged.”

“Gallo had ordered food through the McDonald’s drive-thru before entering a back door to the restaurant used by employees so she could ask for ketchup… the employee told Gallo they would be ‘glad’ to help if she went to the front of the restaurant, but instead the 24-year-old ‘became combative,’” police said, according to the site.

Gallo had reportedly entered the restaurant after she was told she could not. Were they taking too long with her ketchup? We’re not sure but either way, the young woman took things too far:

“She ‘pushed, punched and choked’ the employee, officials said. Surveillance video allegedly shows Gallo slamming the employee’s head into drink machines. While other employees tried to intervene, it wasn’t until an unidentified man believed to be with the suspect entered the restaurant that the woman left, police said.”

“There’s no reason to physically assault someone because you didn’t get enough ketchup,” Bertagna commented. Gallo was reportedly charged with suspicion of assault at the Santa Ana Police Department Jail. Click here to see her mugshot, plus the insane video clip here.

