Jay Z Tweets To Clarify Latest Bars Mentioning Kanye, Ye Responds

Everyone is bumping Meek Mill’s latest, highly anticipated project, ‘Championships’ and the album is full of hella dope features.

The young Philly bull worked with everyone from Ella Mai, Cardi B, Young Thug, Drake, 21 Savage, Rick Ross and HOV.

On one particular track, “What’s Free”, featuring Rick Ross & Jay Z, Hov mentions Kanye and throws shots at Trump.

No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye They separate you when got Michael and Prince’s DNA I ain’t one of these house n—as you bought My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours My spo…c’mon man, my route better of course. Rumors started circling very quickly as if Hov was throwing shade on his brother Ye but Hov logged on to his twitter account to set the record straight.

Of course Kanye responded by shooting his shot for a Throne 2 Album…

I’m here for it but I’m not sure if Jay will really entertain it. What do you think? Do you want a Throne 2 project from tre

