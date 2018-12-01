This Clip Of Claire Foy Rapping Has Folks Shocked [Video]

Claire Foy hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and put on a show that went viral instantly. The Crown star wasn’t expecting to rap on camera, but Fallon—being the hilarious guy he is—brought up an old rumor and requested real-time receipts.

“I heard some weird rumor on the Internet…that you know all the lyrics to ‘Rapper’s Delight,” he said at the end of their chat before handing her a mic. Foy, who we generally think of as a total prude…especially after seeing her play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, not only rapped—she rapped every word she could up until commercial break.

Watch for yourself up top but it looks like the rumor is true.

Photo: Getty

