One Person Reportedly Shot At D.C. Whole Foods Location

Whole Foods Market Union Station in the LoDo section of Downtown Denver, Colorado USA.

Source: Blaine Harrington III / Getty

One person reportedly shot at a Whole Foods location in Northwest D.C. The shooting took place during a robbery attempt at the store located at the 600 block of H Street NE. According to a tweet from Fox 5, D.C. police are looking for a black male with dreads. Around 25-30 years of age wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in a red Honda Accord. DC license plate Tag FT9420.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source: Fox 5 DC

