One person reportedly shot at a Whole Foods location in Northwest D.C. The shooting took place during a robbery attempt at the store located at the 600 block of H Street NE. According to a tweet from Fox 5, D.C. police are looking for a black male with dreads. Around 25-30 years of age wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in a red Honda Accord. DC license plate Tag FT9420.
We will have more on this as it develops.
Source: Fox 5 DC
One Person Reportedly Shot At D.C. Whole Foods Location was originally published on woldcnews.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours