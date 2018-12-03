Department of Defense Employees In Crystal City Evacuated

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438504686971.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438504686971.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-1636934″ src=”https://ronewoldcnews.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438504686971.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”High Angle View Of Cordon Tape On Car” width=”1024″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Grigoriy Aleshin / EyeEm / Getty

According to the Force Protection Agency, Department of Defense employees has been evacuated Monday morning in Crystal City.

Authorities said there is an ongoing incident at 26th and Clark St. A building that houses Department of Defense employees was evacuated around 8:45 a.m. Pentagon police are responding and it is not clear at this time why the evacuation took place.

We will have more on this has it develops.

