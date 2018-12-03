The Game Squashes Beef With Meek Mill

Meek Mill is currently on his goodwill tour promoting his new album, Championships, and one particular rapper is feeling the spirit. The Game took to Twitter big up the Philly MC’s new album and officially squash their beef.

Reports TMZ:

We got Game Sunday night leaving L.A. hotspot The Argyle, where he was celebrating his 39th birthday, and asked him about Meek tweeting he’d be down to collab with Game again.

If you don’t remember … Game and Meek had major beef dating back to 2016. It eventually died down — especially once Meek got locked up — but it was never squashed.

Well, the rappers are on the same page now … ’cause Game had nothing but glowing reviews for Meek’s new album, “Championships.”

Not too long after, the Game took to Instagram to big up Meek Mill and let everyone know they were bosom buddies.

How long til Nicki Minaj and Cardi B follow suit?

