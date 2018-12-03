Neil DeGrasse Tyson Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct Claims

via Bossip:

According to Page Six, Neil deGrasse Tyson, renowned astrophysicist and host of television show “Cosmos,” is under investigation by National Geographic network for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, an associate physics professor at Bucknell, claims she was “felt up” by Tyson after taking a photo with him at a 2009 party.

SEE ALSO: ‘Love Is…’ Creator Salim Akil Accused Of Sexual & Domestic Violence And Breach Of Contract

“After we had taken the picture, he noticed my tattoo and kind of grabbed me to look at it, and was really obsessed about whether I had Pluto on this tattoo or not . . . and then he looked for Pluto, and followed the tattoo into my dress,” Allers said in a statement.

DeGrasse responded in an online post that was titled “On Being Accused” by saying says he welcomes and will fully cooperate with an impartial, independent investigation into the claims against him.

Tyson also says he didn’t grope Allers, but “simply searched under the covered part of the shoulder of her sleeveless dress to check out her tattoo.” He says he found out she thought it was creepy 9 years later, and is “deeply sorry to have made her feel that way.” He ended by saying the two had a “genuine friendship” and he’s innocent of sexual misconduct.

Tyson also is facing allegations from Tchiya Amet, who’s said that Tyson drugged and assaulted her when they were both in graduate school together. Tyson acknowledges that he and Amet had a “brief” sexual relationship, but denies that the incident in question ever happened.

See photos of other celebrities accused of sexual assault.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper Source: 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier Source: 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green Source: 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson Source: 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva Source: 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears Source: 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston Source: 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur Source: 8 of 19 9. Al Gore Source: 9 of 19 10. Bill Cosby Source: 10 of 19 11. Harvey Weinstein Source: 11 of 19 12. John Travolta Source: 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor Source: 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly Source: 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons Source: 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey Source: 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose Source: 17 of 19 18. John Conyers Source: 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct Claims was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com