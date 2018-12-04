Happy Birthday Jay-Z : Top 9 Classics And His Best Quotes

Shawn Corey Carter celebrates December 4th, his 49th birthday! Celebrating HOV means, his music and dopest quotes!

“People look at you strange, say you changed. Like you worked that hard to stay the same.”

1) Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

“A wise man told me don’t argue with fools. Cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who.”

2) Big Pimpin’ ft. UGK

3) Song Cry

“I’m not afraid of dying, I’m afraid of not trying.”

4) Hardknock Life

“They talk. We live. Who cares what they say?”

5) The Story Of O.J.

“You can want success all you want, but to get it, you can’t falter. You can’t slip, you can’t sleep. One eye open, for real, and forever.”

6) Jigga What, Jigga Who

“I will not lose, for even in defeat, there’s a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me.”

7) Excuse Me Miss ft. Pharrell

“May the best of your todays be the worst of your tomorrows.”

8) Show Me What You Got

9) A Star Is Born Ft J. Cole

