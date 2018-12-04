Music Break: Blood Orange Releases Visuals for ‘Dagenham Dream’

From Negro Swan comes the visuals for “Dagenham Dream,” which warms things up as winter makes its entrance. The VHS-quality clip doesn’t feature frontman Devonte Hynes, but it does feature some dope skateboarding footage, and to be honest, we’re really missing summer.

As previously shared, Negro Swan—which dropped on August 24—is an exploration of Black depression.

“[My album is] an honest look at the corners of Black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of colour,” he said of his ahead of the album’s release. “A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”

Janet Mock, who appears in the video for “Jewelry,” recorded narrations for the album’s interludes.

ICYMI, he recently shouted out Mac Miller on a new version of “Smoke” featuring Ian Isiah and Yvs Tumor. “I couldn’t even prepare for the loss,” he sings. “What could I do but cry.” You can check out the track by heading to Apple Music.

Hynes also announced dates for select shows—including III Points Festival—which will kick off in early 2019. Check out the tour dates and watch “Dagenham Dream” below.

2019 Blood Orange Tour Dates:

2/16 – Mexico City, Mexico – Bahidora Festival

2/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

2/20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

2/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

2/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

2/25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

2/26 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

2/27 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

3/01 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

3/02 – Richmond, VA – The National

