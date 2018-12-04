As the culture continues to evolve it is a given some veterans will disagree with the current trajectory. Will.i.am made it clear he is not here for today’s Soundcloud wave.

As spotted by Complex The Black Eyed Peas front man recently did an interview with Rolling Stone. As he focuses his talents to build out an artificially intelligent personal assistant via his technology company I.am+, the music periodical picked his brain on the future of entertainment. When talking Rap Will spoke to the elephant in the room.

“What’s the number-one sport on the planet? Soccer, because anyone can play it. The problem with hip-hop is everybody could do it. It doesn’t take much f***ing skill right now to make hip-hop. It’s become the lowest-hanging fruit.” He went on to further explain his stance. “It’s no longer about Rakim-level, Nas-level, not the deep, metaphorical simile sh*t. Out of respect for the Nases of the world, let’s not call it hip-hop. Let’s say that’s rap. But instrumental music is going to be the next biggest sh*t.”

When asked to clarify his speculation about music in the next 20 years he pointed to talent and skill. “The John Coltranes, the Stan Getzes, the Jimi Hendrixes, the musicianship. That’s the only way to prove intelligence or taste: demonstrating your artistry. Right now we’re competing human on human, and eventually we’ll be competing human on machine – the moment there’s a fucking AI mumble rapper [laughs] . . . it’s inevitable, bro! Like, the reason why Star Wars is Star Wars is because the Jedis kept the machines in check” he said.

You can read the rest of the interview here where he discusses how AI will eventually surpass HI (human intelligence) and more.

Photo: WENN.com

Captain Obvious: Will.i.am Says Hip-Hop is “The Lowest-Hanging Fruit’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: