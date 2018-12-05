Travis Scott’s Album No Longer Number One After Reported Counting Error

While Travis seemingly won the war against Nicki Minaj beating her out for Number 1 album the week of his latest album, Astroworld, release. However his recent celebration might be cut half-way short. Travis took to IG yesterday to celebrate his first Number 1 single, “Sicko Mode”, featuring Drake, Swae Lee, and a number of other artists. However he also was celebrating his album rising back to the Number 1 spot over the last week.

Looks like that was FALSE. Neilsen stepped up and sent out an email via Hits Daily Double to state that a mistake was made in the counting, and 6ix9ine’s “Dummy Boy” was the actual number 1 album. While this is the least of Travis’ worries, congrats to 6ix9ine. Hopefully he can celebrate behind bars.

