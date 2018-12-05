Cardi B Announces Break Up With Offset

Say it ain’t so!

One of our favorite power couples may have really just called it quits. Early this morning the Bronx superstar & Entertainer Of The Year posted a 42 second video explaining that the two have just fallen out of love and are no longer together.

But wait, Offset actually responded in the comments with a “Yall Won.”

Hmmm…according to the internet, this is all a joke, publicity stunt and some form of promo for Offset’s upcoming solo project releasing 12.14. I hope they’re trolling us. Only time will tell but it’s most important that Baby Kulture is happy, healthy and safe.

