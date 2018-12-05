T.I Says America Looks Like A Joke, Calls Trump A ‘Madman’

T.I is no stranger to voicing his opinion on Donald Trump.

This time in an interview with BET’s “Raq Rants” airing on Tuesday, the Atlanta Trap Rap Mogul explains,

“We can’t continue to call ourselves the greatest nation in the world if we continue to behave this way.”

Sounds like we have some major changes to make ASAP if we still want to be in the running for the Greatest Country on earth.

For the full interview … watch “Raq Rants” Tuesday at 11 PM on BET. On the West Coast, if you have Dish or DirecTV, it’s on at 8 PM.

